Can't Locate A Bathroom? There's An App For That

Published March 5, 2014 at 7:49 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

We've all been there, out and about when nature calls. But public restrooms aren't easy to find and businesses have those customers-only signs. This is where AirPNP comes in. It's an app that connects full bladders with bathroom owners willing to share their facilities with strangers, for a small fee. Must have made Mardi Gras a much more pleasant experience this week; 29 people in New Orleans did advertise their porcelain palaces. The going rate, about three bucks.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

