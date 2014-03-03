Bringing The World Home To You

How To Pay For The Nation's Crumbling Infrastructure

Published March 3, 2014 at 1:40 PM EST
A cyclist rides beneath the Brooklyn Bridge during the evening commute August 25, 2009 in New York City. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
President Obama will reveal his budget proposal to Congress tomorrow. He recently proposed a $302 billion dollar transportation bill to fix the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.

The funds would help replenish the nation’s Highway Trust Fund, which is expected to run out before the end of the year.

Kara Kockelman, professor of transportation engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to talk about the federal gas tax and other measures that can be taken to fund the country’s disintegrating infrastructure.

Guest

  • Kara Kockelman, transportation engineering professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

