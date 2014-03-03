Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Donut Shop Opens At YMCA But Can't Sell Its Bread And Butter

Published March 3, 2014 at 7:55 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. The YMCA in Quincy, Massachusetts has a new food offering. Honey Dew Donuts has been cleared to open one of their stores there. Just one restriction: No donuts, because the Y is focused on health and fitness. A spokeswoman says the donut shop's signature item is banned. Salads, fruit cups, smoothies are allowed, so are Honey Dew's low-fat muffins, which actually have more sugar and calories than the donuts. So take that to the treadmill.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition