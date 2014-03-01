Bringing The World Home To You

Fresh Air Weekend: The Cosmos, Harold Ramis, And Protecting Your Data Online

Fresh Air
Published March 1, 2014 at 9:00 AM EST

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Explains Why The Cosmos Shouldn't Make You Feel Small
The astrophysicist says that participating in a "great unfolding of a cosmic story" should make us feel large, not small. This spring, Tyson hosts a TV series called Cosmos: A Space-Time Odyssey.

Remembering Harold Ramis, Master Of The 'Smart Dumb-Movie'
Best known for Animal House, Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day, Ramis died Monday at 69. Critic John Powers says Ramis was like a favorite uncle who spices up the family reunion by spiking the punch.

If You Think You're Anonymous Online, Think Again
In Dragnet Nation, Julia Angwin describes an oppressive blanket of electronic data surveillance. "There's a price you pay for living in the modern world," she says. "You have to share your data."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

  • Neil DeGrasse Tyson Explains Why The Cosmos Shouldn't Make You Feel Small

  • Remembering Harold Ramis, Master Of The 'Smart Dumb-Movie'

  • If You Think You're Anonymous Online, Think Again


    •

