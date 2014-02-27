Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

The Price Of A Pizza In 237 U.S. Neighborhoods

By Quoctrung Bui
Published February 27, 2014 at 10:43 AM EST

Yesterday, we crunched thousands of pizza prices from around the country, and argued that you should always buy a bigger pizza. (And in a separate post, we presented the case against buying a bigger pizza.)

And we figured, hey, we've got all this data, what else can we do with it? So we crunched the numbers again to answer a different question: How much does pizza cost in my neighborhood? And how does that compare to other neighborhoods in my city, and around the country?

To keep it simple,we looked at the median price of all cheese pizzas. The data, which were provided by , and include neighborhoods in five cities: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

(One note on the graphs: Price ranges are different for different cities, in order to make it easier to compare neighborhoods within each city.)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Quoctrung Bui
See stories by Quoctrung Bui