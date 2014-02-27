Bringing The World Home To You

Delta To Reward Dollars Over Miles In Frequent Flier Program

Published February 27, 2014 at 1:55 PM EST

In the early ’80s, major airlines introduced frequent flier mile programs that closely resembled one another. Over time, airlines have rolled out new incentives, tiers and rules.

Delta has announced that it will be changing its frequent flier mile program in 2015 to focus less on miles flown and more on dollars spent. Derek Thompson of The Atlantic joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to detail the plans of Delta’s new program.

