Doctors Perform More Facial Hair Transplants

Published February 26, 2014 at 7:14 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene, with an update on hair transplants for your face. Beards and mustaches are becoming a popular trend, especially among hipsters. And if you can't grow one, why not buy one? One doctor says he's performing three-or-so facial hair transplants each week at his offices in Manhattan and Miami. The hair costs 7,000 bucks for a full beard. The procedure, which usually involves relocating hair from the head to face, takes about eight hours, razors not included.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

