Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Warehouse Worker Fired Over Stuck Vending Machine Snack

Published February 24, 2014 at 7:09 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. We've all been there. Go to the vending machine, insert coins, and watch helplessly as your Twixt bar gets just to the tipping point and then stuck.

The Des Moines Register reports that warehouse worker Robert McKevitt tried the usual but when banging and rocking failed to dislodge the snack, he hopped on a forklift. After lifting and dropping the vending machine six times, it finally yielded its prize - three candy bars and one pink slip. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition