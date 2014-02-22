Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, how will they spice things up at the next Olympics? Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Thin ice skating.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: They just can't get enough men to watch figure skating so they're just going to have patches of thin ice and skaters won't know where they are and...

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: ...just adds a bit of spice.

SAGAL: It does. Roy Blount, Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR.: Well, apparently Russia's just not quite evil enough to drive the ratings. So next time, North Korea.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: There will be a pirate theme with real skeletons competing in the Skeleton and Bob Costas wearing an eye patch.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: And if we see any of that happen, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Roy Blount, Jr., Faith Salie and Alonzo Bodden.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. And we'll be - next week we will see you again.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

This is NPR.