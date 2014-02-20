Bringing The World Home To You

Death Toll Mounts In Ukraine

By The Associated Press
Published February 20, 2014 at 2:06 PM EST

The top medic for the protesters occupying central Kiev says at least 70 protesters have been killed in clashes with police in the Ukrainian capital.

The coordinator for the protesters’ medical team also says the number killed Thursday could well go even higher.

There was no way to independently confirm his statement. An AP reporter earlier in the day saw at least 21 bodies in Kiev’s central square.

The carnage appears to show that neither President Viktor Yanukovych nor the opposition leaders he met with yesterday are in control of the chaos engulfing Ukraine. An appeal for a truce after the meeting was largely ignored.

Jones Hayden of Bloomberg News joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with the latest.

Guest

  • Jones Hayden, Brussels bureau chief for Bloomberg News.

Anti-government protesters clean up debris following continued clashes with police in Independence square, February 20, 2014 in Kiev, Ukraine. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
The Associated Press
