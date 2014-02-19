Bringing The World Home To You

As Syria Fighting Wears On, What's Next?

Published February 19, 2014 at 1:40 PM EST
A tank confiscated by rebel fighters fires at a pro-government position near the Syrian city of Hama, on February 19, 2014. More than 140,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict in the country began in March 2011. (Abu Hadi Al-Hamwi/AFP/Getty Images)
Twin suicide bombings killed at least four people and injured dozen more in Beirut, Lebanon today. The targets appear to be Hezbollah, the militant Shia group that has fighters in Syria fighting for President Assad.

Meantime in Syria, the evacuation of civilians from the besieged city of Homs continues, but so does the fighting. And two round of peace talks, the latest of which ended last week, haven’t produced any results.

Mina Al-Oraibi of the London-based newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss what comes next.

