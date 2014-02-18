Bringing The World Home To You

Maker Of 'Candy Crush' App Files For I.P.O.

Published February 18, 2014 at 1:35 PM EST
A man plays at Candy Crush Saga on his iPhone on January 25, 2014 in Rome. (Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images)
“Candy Crush Saga,” the addictive smartphone game, is no longer just looking for gamers — it wants investors too. King Digital Entertainment, the European gaming company behind the game, filed for an initial public offering today.

Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti with details.

Guest

