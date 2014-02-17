Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Americans Davis And White Win Gold In Ice Dancing

By Mark Memmott
Published February 17, 2014 at 1:41 PM EST
Meryl Davis and Charlie White of Team USA — the gold medalists in ice dancing at the Sochi Games.
Meryl Davis and Charlie White of Team USA — the gold medalists in ice dancing at the Sochi Games.

The anticipation that NPR's Tamara Keith reported about earlier is over:

Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White won gold Monday in ice dancing.

USA Today writes that after the pair's performance, "the smiles that broke across Meryl Davis and Charlie White's faces were as bright as the gold medals they'll soon have around their necks. ... They beat longtime rivals and training partners Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada, and it wasn't even close. Davis and White finished with 195.52 [points], about 4.5 points ahead of the Canadians. It was a flip of the Vancouver podium, where Virtue and Moir were first and the Americans second."

Russians Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov finished third.

As the Detroit Free Press adds, Davis and White are "the first U.S. skaters to capture a gold medal in the event."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott