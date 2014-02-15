Bringing The World Home To You

Prediction

Published February 15, 2014 at 12:00 PM EST

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will take out Matt Lauer from the hosts set? Brian Babylon?

BRIAN BABYLON: He gets horrible hair plugs that gave him bangs.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Kyrie O'Connor.

KYRIE O'CONNOR: Ann Curry with a tire (unintelligible).

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Maz Jobrani.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

MAZ JOBRANI: Given that the temperature is warm at the Olympics and Matt Lauer is cold as ice, he's just going to melt.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if any of those things happen to Matt Lauer, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Kyrie O'Connor, and Maz Jobrani, thanks to everyone at KJZZ in Phoenix. Thanks to our wonderful audience here at the Comerica Theatre in beautiful downtown Phoenix, Arizona.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

SAGAL: Thanks all of you at home for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you back in the cold next week.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me