People Around The World Dance For 'One Billion Rising' Day

It’s Valentines Day today, which also means it’s the second annual “One Billion Rising” Day, an international event started by playwright Eve Ensler to draw attention to domestic violence.

The event is billed as a global call to women survivors of violence to gather safely, together or alone — in courthouses, police stations, government offices, parks and homes — to express themselves through art, word and dance.

Last year’s inaugural event inspired women from around the world to post ‘selfies’ of themselves dancing — some in countries where public dance is forbidden.

