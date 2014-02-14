Bringing The World Home To You

Father And Daughter Serve Detention Together

Published February 14, 2014 at 6:47 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of a standup guy. Meadow View Elementary School in Plainfield, Illinois has a rule - if you're tardy four times, you serve detention. A third-grader broke the rule. Then her father called. He said he brings her to school, so if anyone serves detention, it should be him. The school declined his offer to serve detention instead of his daughter but they can sit at those undersized desks and chairs and serve time together. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

