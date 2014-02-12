Bringing The World Home To You

DJ Sessions: The Sounds Of College

Published February 12, 2014 at 1:50 PM EST
Smith Westerns is one of the bands featured in this weeks' college DJ Sessions. (Smith Westerns/Facebook)
Time for another installment of the DJ Sessions. This week, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson goes back to college with Taylor Jones, aka DJ Tesla, who hosts the show “Pop Rocks and Coke” on KWVA, University of Oregon’s campus radio station.

He shares some songs on his playlists — ranging from garage rock and punk to glam rock.

Songs from the segment

Ex-Cult “Young Trash”

Bass Drum of Death “GB City”

Smith Westerns, “Idol”

[Youtube]

Smith Westerns, “Varsity”

Yuck, “Rebirth”

Guest

  • Taylor Jones, DJ at KWVA, University of Oregon’s campus radio station.

