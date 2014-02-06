Stolen Stradivarius Possibly Recovered

A Milwaukee County assistant district attorney says three people have been arrested in connection with the theft of a multi-million dollar Stradivarius violin stolen last week from the concertmaster of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and it’s not yet clear whether the violin was recovered. Experts are asked to determine whether the violin recovered is authentic.

Mitch Teich of WUWM joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with the latest.

Guest

Mitch Teich, executive producer of “Lake Effect” on WUWM in Milwaukee. He tweets @mcteich.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.