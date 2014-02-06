Bringing The World Home To You

Stolen Stradivarius Possibly Recovered

Published February 6, 2014 at 1:35 PM EST
In this undated photo provided by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, concertmaster Frank Almond plays a 300-year-old Stradivarius violin that was on loan to him during a concert in Milwaukee. (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra via AP)
In this undated photo provided by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, concertmaster Frank Almond plays a 300-year-old Stradivarius violin that was on loan to him during a concert in Milwaukee.

A Milwaukee County assistant district attorney says three people have been arrested in connection with the theft of a multi-million dollar Stradivarius violin stolen last week from the concertmaster of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and it’s not yet clear whether the violin was recovered. Experts are asked to determine whether the violin recovered is authentic.

Mitch Teich of WUWM joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with the latest.

