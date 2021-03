Pizza is an American favorite, with 93 percent of Americans eating pizza at least once a month. In Natick, Mass., researchers are using cutting-edge technology to creating state-of-the-art slices for the U.S. military.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Bruce Gellerman of WBUR delivers our report.

Reporter

Bruce Gellerman, reporter for WBUR in Boston. He tweets @AudioBruce.

