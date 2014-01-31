Can The Open-Data Revolution Change Our Democracies?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode The End Of Privacy.

Former White House deputy CTO Beth Noveck shares her vision of practical openness: connecting bureaucracies to citizens, sharing data, and creating a truly participatory democracy.

Beth Noveck explores what "open government" really means — not just freeing data from databases, but creating meaningful ways for citizens to collaborate with their governments. She served as the first U.S. deputy chief technology officer and director of the White House Open Government Initiative, which developed policy on transparency, participation and collaboration.

She also designed Peer-to-Patent, the U.S. government's first expert network. She's now working on the design for ORGPedia, a platform for mashing up and visualizing public and crowd sourced data about corporations.

