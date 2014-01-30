Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Google To Sell Motorola For $2.91 Billion

Published January 30, 2014 at 1:35 PM EST
A guard stands in front of a newly opened Motorolla handphone shop in downtown Hanoi, Nov. 13, 2006. (Hoang Dinh Nam/AFP/Getty Images)
A guard stands in front of a newly opened Motorolla handphone shop in downtown Hanoi, Nov. 13, 2006. (Hoang Dinh Nam/AFP/Getty Images)

Google has agreed to sell Motorola to the Chinese technology giant Lenovo. This comes just two years after Google paid $12.5 billion to buy the company.

Google was counting that getting into the mobile cellphone business would pay off, but that didn’t happen. However, this isn’t a total financial loss for Google. The company is keeping billion of dollars’ worth of Motorola patents.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.