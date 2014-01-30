Google To Sell Motorola For $2.91 Billion

Google has agreed to sell Motorola to the Chinese technology giant Lenovo. This comes just two years after Google paid $12.5 billion to buy the company.

Google was counting that getting into the mobile cellphone business would pay off, but that didn’t happen. However, this isn’t a total financial loss for Google. The company is keeping billion of dollars’ worth of Motorola patents.

Guest

Derek Thompson, business editor for The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

