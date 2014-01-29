Bringing The World Home To You

Study: Yoga Benefits Breast Cancer Survivors

Published January 29, 2014 at 1:35 PM EST
A new study finds yoga may help breast cancer survivors with fatigue and inflammation. (Melissa Emmons Photography/Flickr)
New research published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology shows that yoga may be particularly beneficial at helping breast cancer survivors mitigate fatigue and inflammation.

According to the study, which surveyed about 200 women, after three months of doing yoga classes, women were experiencing 40 percent less fatigue than those who did not practice yoga. Additionally, the women’s levels of inflammation were reduced 10 to 15 percent.

NPR’s Food and Health Correspondent Allison Aubrey joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the findings.

