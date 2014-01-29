Study: Yoga Benefits Breast Cancer Survivors

New research published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology shows that yoga may be particularly beneficial at helping breast cancer survivors mitigate fatigue and inflammation.

According to the study, which surveyed about 200 women, after three months of doing yoga classes, women were experiencing 40 percent less fatigue than those who did not practice yoga. Additionally, the women’s levels of inflammation were reduced 10 to 15 percent.

NPR’s Food and Health Correspondent Allison Aubrey joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the findings.

Guest

Allison Aubrey, food and health correspondent for NPR. She tweets @AubreyNPRFood.

