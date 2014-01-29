Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

DJ Sessions: Milwaukee's Paul Cebar

Published January 29, 2014 at 1:50 PM EST
Paul Cebar is a musician and host of a weekly show on WMSE in Milwaukee. (Richard Dorbin)
Paul Cebar is a musician and host of a weekly show on WMSE in Milwaukee. (Richard Dorbin)

In the latest installment of DJ Sessions, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson listens to some new music out of Milwaukee, from the sister-pair Vic and Gab to the Middle East-inspired Painted Caves and longtime singer-songwriter Paul Cebar, who is also our guide.

Cebar hosts a weekly show called “Way Back Home” on WMSE 91.7 FM in Milwaukee. His band Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound is out with a new album, “Fine Rude Thing.”

Songs In This Segment

Vic and Gab, “Love of Mine”

Vic and Gab, “Let You Down”

[Youtube]

Painted Caves, “Blood in the Water”

Painted Caves, “Peace Bear”

John Sieger, “When My Angel Smiles”

Paul Cebar, “The Whole Thing”

Paul Cebar, “Summer Starts Right Now”

Guest

  • Paul Cebar, musician and host of the weekly show “Way Back Home” on WMSE in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.