Color Used In Many Sodas Contains Potential Carcinogen

Published January 23, 2014 at 1:55 PM EST
A recent article in Consumer Reports says that the caramel color used to make most sodas brown, contains a potential carcinogen. One of the the worst offenders is the diet brand Pepsi One. (Brandon Warren/Flickr)
It may not be news that soda is unhealthy, but today, Consumer Reports is saying that in addition to the sugar and empty calories most soda consumers may worry about, they also should be concerned about the color of the soda.

Tests show that the caramel color used to make most sodas brown, contains a potential carcinogen, and one of the the worst offenders is the diet brand Pepsi One.

Dr. Urvashi Rangan of the Consumer Reports Food Safety and Sustainability Center joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the findings on the safety of caramel color.

Guest

  • Urvashi Rangan, toxicologist and executive director of the Consumer Reports Food Safety and Sustainability Center.

