This coming Friday marks the 30th anniversary of the first Apple Mac that went on sale.

NPR technology correspondent Steve Henn joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the genesis of the Macintosh, the future of Apple and how the Mac has influenced both Apple and the technological world.

[Youtube]

Guest

Steve Henn, technology correspondent for NPR. He tweets @HennsEggs.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.