The Kings Of Ice Castles Come To New Hampshire

Utah has one. So does Colorado. And now New Hampshire has one, too: Its very own ice castle.

The frozen structure is now open to the public at Loon Mountain in north central New Hampshire.

It’s taken mother nature and 20 workers about a month to turn tons of homemade icicles into a glacial maze of frozen caverns and clear blue coliseums.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Sean Hurley of New Hampshire Public Radio took a tour of the nearly completed castle and sent us this report.



Reporter

Sean Hurley, reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio. He tweets @Sherwinsleeves.

