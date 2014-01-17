Malware Used In Target Breach Found

The malicious computer program used against Target was revealed in a government report released yesterday.

Officials are calling the cyber attack operation “Kaptoxa,” a Russian word that comes from a piece of code in the malware. Investigators say the malware used in the recent breach was partly written in Russian, though it’s unclear whether the attack originated in Russia.

Winnie O’Kelley, an editor for Bloomberg News, speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about this recent development in the Target breach.

Guest

Winnie O’Kelley, editor-at-large for Bloomberg News. She tweets @winnieokelley.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.