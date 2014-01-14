Bringing The World Home To You

Detroit Auto Show Warms Up With Hot New Cars

Published January 14, 2014 at 1:35 PM EST
Mary Barra, the new CEO of General Motors, walks to a media scrum on the eve of the 2014 North American International Auto Show on January 12, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

The North American International Auto Show in Detroit is chock full of previews of new and experimental cars.

But all eyes were locked on incoming General Motor CEO, Mary Barra. When she takes the reigns later this week, she’ll be the first female chief of a global automaker.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Belliniis at the auto show, and he speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the buzz.

