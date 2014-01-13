Sandwich Monday: The Breaded Steak Sandwich

There are those who say "less is more," and there are those who say "less is stupid." The latter are responsible for taking a steak sandwich, deciding it needed more calories, and creating the Breaded Steak Sandwich. A thin cut of beef is breaded and fried, placed in a hoagie roll, and covered in what they call "red gravy." is famous for it.

Eva: It's the kangaroo of sandwiches. It's carrying around a slightly smaller breaded thing in its pouch.

Miles: I'm not entirely sure why they felt the need to bread the tinfoil the sandwich came wrapped in, but it's delicious.

/ NPR / Peter's life is changed forever.

Ian: This is the perfect sandwich for the person who is six people.

Miles: This is the regular-sized version of the sandwich. The jumbo size is just a cow dusted with cornmeal.

Peter: A good side for this sandwich would be a flat rock you can lie on the rest of the day to digest it.

/ NPR / Intern Seth realizes why his intern interview ended with an electrocardiogram.

Robert: It's the turducken of carb loading: meat within bread, within bread.

Ian: Weirdly, "breaded" is a past tense verb that temporarily makes present tense verbs impossible.

Eva: Guys, we really liked last week's sandwich, too. What's happening to us? Are we suffering from Sandwichholm Syndrome?

/ NPR / There are two ways to get this sandwich into your mouth — utensils or funnel.

Ian: This is way better than that time I made a typo and ordered a bearded steak sandwich. Stupid hipster sandwiches.

Peter: Breading steak is an old tradition in Chicago. The Great Chicago Fire was started when Mrs. O'Leary's cow knocked over the enormous deep fryer.

Miles: Breading is to meat what slankets are to people.

[The verdict: a delicious sandwich. A huge, delicious sandwich.]

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.