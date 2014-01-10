Israeli Troubadour Uses Music To Bridge Divides

Singer-songwriter David Broza is an icon in his native Israel.

His first song “Yihye Tov,” written more than 30 years ago during the Arab-Israel peace talks, became the anthem of the peace movement. He has toured all over the world and has recorded more than 30 albums since.

Broza’s new album “East Jerusalem/West Jerusalem” unites Israeli and Palestinian musicians, along with musicians Wyclef Jean and Steve Earle, to sing songs of peace and coexistence.

Broza joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss his new album and perform some songs in studio. Hear the full versions of those songs below:

Guest

David Broza,Israeli singer/songwriter. His latest album is “East Jerusalem/West Jerusalem.” He tweets @DavidBroza.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.