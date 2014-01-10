Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Franklin McCain, Civil Rights Pioneer, Dies

Published January 10, 2014 at 1:25 PM EST
Franklin McCain of Wilmington, North Carolina is pictured in April, 1960. (AP)
Franklin McCain of Wilmington, North Carolina is pictured in April, 1960. (AP)

Franklin McCain was one of four students who sat down at an all-white lunch counter in Greensboro, N.C., on February 1, 1960.

The freshman from North Carolina A&T ignited a sit-in movement in the Jim Crow South that led to other key chapters in the Civil Rights era.

McCain died yesterday at the age of 73.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network,Jeff Tiberii of WUNC has this remembrance.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.