Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Vending Machine In L.A. Will Make Your Next Meal

Published January 9, 2014 at 6:50 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We've reported on this program about instant meals. We cooked scrambled eggs and macaroni and cheese in a microwave, but maybe even that's too much work. Now a vending machine in L.A. makes breakfast for you - or lunch or dinner.

The Burrito Box just showed up at a gas station. For three bucks you get a freshly-steamed burrito in one minute. You can choose sausage, egg and cheese or chicken or beef. Even a side of guacamole. While it's cooking a music video plays. Move over, microwave. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition