Chris Christie Runs Up Against Bully Reputation

The New Jersey governor now in the middle of a political scandal over George Washington bridge lane closures has a reputation for hardball politics.

He’s stripped a former governor of his police escort, he’s pulled funding for a political scientist who declined to endorse Republican redistricting plans, and his office has pressured prosecutors who were investigating a Republican sheriff and fundraiser.

The New York Times reports he’s also bought up what appears to be bogus ethics complaints against one Columbia University professor who’s questioned Christie’s plan for a gas pipeline through New Jersey. The pipeline comes up for a vote tomorrow.

Kate Zernike, who covers politics for the New York Times, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the governor’s history.

Kate Zernike, covers politics for the New York Times. She tweets @kzernike.

