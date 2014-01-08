Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Should We Do Away With 'Wind Chill Factor'?

Published January 8, 2014 at 12:20 PM EST
(Mel Evans/AP)
(Mel Evans/AP)

As cold weather grips much of the country, we’re hearing a lot about the “wind chill factor.”

The measurement comes from Canadian Antarctic explorers Paul Siple and Charles Passel, who in 1945 worked out an equation to show how quickly water froze at different temperatures depending on the wind.

The numbers that come out of their equation were the precursor to our modern day “wind chill factor,” which is supposed to tell you how cold it feels outside.

But Slate columnist Daniel Engber wants to see wind chill factor done away with completely. He argues that the number is arbitrary, and that factors such as sunlight, surrounding buildings and a person’s height and weight affect how temperature feels.

Critics of his argument say wind chill is a useful metric because it warns people when there is higher risk of hypothermia.

Engber joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to make his case against windchill.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.