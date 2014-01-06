Bringing The World Home To You

Kids, Don't Try This At Home

Published January 6, 2014 at 6:58 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Temperatures are plummeting today over much of the country, so you might want to brush up on cold weather survival tips. Dress in layers, wear a hat and gloves, check on elderly friends and relatives. And don't lick anything metal. That's a lesson one 12-year-old in New Hampshire learned the hard way.

Maddie Gilmartin wondered what would happen if she touched her tongue to the flagpole in her front yard. Well, it stuck. Her parents eventually freed her with a bit of warm water.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

