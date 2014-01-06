Bringing The World Home To You

A Modern Greek Saga: Sisyphus And The Ivy

Published January 6, 2014 at 1:40 PM EST

Some causes just seem hopeless some days. But you’ve no doubt met people who insist on tackling intractable problems locally and around the world.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Tom Banse of the Northwest News Network introduces us to a particularly dedicated fellow who wages a solo fight each weekday morning against invasive English ivy vines in his home state of Washington.

Reporter

Kevin Head goes on daily pre-dawn missions to remove the invasive English ivy. (Tom Banse/Northwest News Network)
Kevin Head goes on daily pre-dawn missions to remove the invasive English ivy. (Tom Banse/Northwest News Network)