What's It Like To Be Young And Bullied?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Overcoming.

About Shane Koyczan's TED Talk

Shane Koyczan describes growing up endlessly tormented by bullies. When he turned to spoken-word poetry to cope, he found that millions related to his anti-bullying message.

About Shane Koyczan

Shane Koyczan is a poet, author and performer. He performed at the opening ceremonies of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics, where more than 1 billion people heard his piece We Are More. He has published three books, including Stickboy, which he is turning into an anti-bullying libretto for the Vancouver Opera. In 2012, he released a full-length album with his band, Shane Koyczan and the Short Story Long, that included the viral hit "To This Day."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.