Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

What's It Like To Be Young And Bullied?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published December 20, 2013 at 12:24 PM EST

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Overcoming.

About Shane Koyczan's TED Talk

Shane Koyczan describes growing up endlessly tormented by bullies. When he turned to spoken-word poetry to cope, he found that millions related to his anti-bullying message.

About Shane Koyczan

Shane Koyczan is a poet, author and performer. He performed at the opening ceremonies of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics, where more than 1 billion people heard his piece We Are More. He has published three books, including Stickboy, which he is turning into an anti-bullying libretto for the Vancouver Opera. In 2012, he released a full-length album with his band, Shane Koyczan and the Short Story Long, that included the viral hit "To This Day."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR/TED Staff