Not My Job: Jim Gaffigan Takes A Quiz On Gwyneth Paltrow

Published December 27, 2013 at 11:34 AM EST
Jim Gaffigan poses during the 2006 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

This segment was originally broadcast on July 26, 2013.

Comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan lives happily with his wife and his five young children in a two-bedroom apartment in lower Manhattan. You read that right: Five kids. Two parents. Two bedrooms. His latest book, Dad Is Fat, reflects on the challenges and triumphs of raising a big family in a small space.

We've invited Gaffigan to answer three questions about the health habits of Gwyneth Paltrow.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me