Composer Caroline Shaw Nominated For Grammy

Published January 3, 2014 at 1:55 PM EST

Violinist, singer and composer Caroline Shaw is the youngest person ever to win a Pulitzer Prize for music.

Her voice bending piece “Partita For 8 Voices” captured the attention of the Pulitzer judges this spring.

And she has been nominated for a Grammy award in the Best Contemporary Classical Composition category, also for “Partita For 8 Voices.”

Guest

  • Caroline Shaw, violinist, singer and composer, who won the Pulitzer Prize in Music for her composition “Partita for 8 Voices.”

