European Union Eases Work Restrictions

Citizens of Romania and Bulgaria can now work without restrictions across the European Union.

The two countries are the poorest in the EU and their citizens’ rights to work and claim benefits were limited for the first seven years of their EU membership.

Some in the wealthier countries fear that because those restrictions have been eased, there may be mass migration from Romania and Bulgaria into wealthier member nations.

The BBC’s Mark Lowen joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the EU’s decision.

Guest

Mark Lowen, BBC corresponedent reporting from Bucharest. He tweets @marklowen.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.