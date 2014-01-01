Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

The Year In Jazz

Published January 1, 2014 at 1:50 PM EST
Cecile McLorin Salvant is one of jazz critic Francis Davis' picks for best jazz of 2013. (cecilemclorinsalvant.com)
Cecile McLorin Salvant is one of jazz critic Francis Davis' picks for best jazz of 2013. (cecilemclorinsalvant.com)

For the past eight years, jazz criticFrancis Davis polls his fellow critics on the best jazz records of the year.

Davis joins  Here & Now’s Robin Young to share the best jazz music that came out of 2013. Davis also takes a look back at some of jazz’s biggest losses from the year — from Marian McPartland to Jim Hall and Yusef Lateef.

Music Heard In The Segment


[Youtube]


[Youtube]


Guest

  • Francis Davis, jazz critic for the Village Voice and contributing editor to the Atlantic.

 

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.