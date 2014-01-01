The Year In Jazz

For the past eight years, jazz criticFrancis Davis polls his fellow critics on the best jazz records of the year.

Davis joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to share the best jazz music that came out of 2013. Davis also takes a look back at some of jazz’s biggest losses from the year — from Marian McPartland to Jim Hall and Yusef Lateef.

Music Heard In The Segment



[Youtube]



[Youtube]





Hear more:The 2013 NPR Music Jazz Critics Poll

Guest

Francis Davis, jazz critic for the Village Voice and contributing editor to the Atlantic.

