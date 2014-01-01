The Year In Jazz
For the past eight years, jazz criticFrancis Davis polls his fellow critics on the best jazz records of the year.
Davis joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to share the best jazz music that came out of 2013. Davis also takes a look back at some of jazz’s biggest losses from the year — from Marian McPartland to Jim Hall and Yusef Lateef.
Music Heard In The Segment
- Wayne Shorter, “Orbits”
- Cecile McLorin Salvant “You Bring Out the Savage in Me”
- Mary Halvorson, “Smiles of Great Men”
- Craig Taborn Trio, “Beat the Ground”
- Marian McPartland, “Manhattan”
- Yusef Lateef, “The Plum Blossom”
- Jim Hall Trio, “Deep in a Dream”
- Steve Coleman, “Cardiovascular”
- Darcy James Argue, “The Neighborhood”
- Hear more:The 2013 NPR Music Jazz Critics Poll
Guest
- Francis Davis, jazz critic for the Village Voice and contributing editor to the Atlantic.
