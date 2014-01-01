Bringing The World Home To You

Economists Predict Good Cheer For The New Year

Published January 1, 2014 at 1:35 PM EST
Confetti falls throughout Times Square during the New Years Eve celebration on January 1, 2014 in New York City. Economists are also among those who are optimistic for the new year. (Christopher Gregory/Getty Images)
As the new year begins, most economists’ annual forecasts are brimming with good cheer.

Just one example: Goldman Sachs’ forecasters wrote, “The economic news remains broadly encouraging.”

And stock analysts are upbeat about the outlook for Wall Street.

At JPMorgan, they said the country is in the midst of “a classic bull market” that is not done running yet.

NPR’s Marily Geewax joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the data behind the optimism.

