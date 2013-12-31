Bringing The World Home To You

Giant Peach, Cheese Wedge To Ring In New Year

Published December 31, 2013 at 7:25 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne, with more ways to count down to 2014 tonight. In Georgia, an 800 pound peach is Atlanta's version of the Times Square crystal ball. Among the other huge items being dropped tonight: A giant ruby slipper in Key West, in Plymouth, Wisconsin, an 80 pound cheese wedge decorated for the occasion, and in Bartlesville, Oklahoma an oversized olive descends 19 stories into a martini glass. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

