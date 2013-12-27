Bringing The World Home To You

Will Holiday Shipping Disaster Change Shopping Habits?

Published December 27, 2013 at 1:35 PM EST
A UPS worker delivers packages on December 26, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Bad weather and a higher than expected demand from online sales caused FedEx and UPS to miss many Christmas delivery deadlines. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
More than a few Christmas shoppers were disappointed when their UPS and FedEx were unable to deliver their packages in time for Christmas.

Bloomberg’s Marty Schenker joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson says the failure of the two shipping giants might show that American shopping habits, including a desire to wait until the last minute for the best possible deal, are quickly becoming unsustainable.

Guest

  • Marty Schenker, executive editor of Bloomberg News. He tweets @mschenker

 

