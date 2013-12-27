Bringing The World Home To You

Two Years After War's End, US Sends Arms To Iraq

Published December 27, 2013 at 1:40 PM EST
Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki meets with U.S. President Barack Obama on November 1, 2013 in Washington, DC. Al-Maliki requested additional U.S. assistance in battling a rising wave of violence in Iraq. The U.S. subsequently sent arms and surveillance equipment to Iraq. (Olivier Douliery/Getty Images)
To help the Iraqi government fight the current insurgency, which is at levels not seen since the worst days of the war, the Obama administration is sending missiles and surveillance drones to the country.

The New York Times broke the story and reports that the move follows Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki’s request when he came to Washington last month.

Al-Maliki said Iraq needs help to fight al-Qaeda-backed militants who are gaining territory in Iraq and also in neighboring Syria.

Michael Gordon, the New York Times reporter who co-wrote the story, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the U.S.’s involvement in Iraq.

Guest

  • Michael Gordon, reporter for the New York Times.

