Two Years After War's End, US Sends Arms To Iraq

To help the Iraqi government fight the current insurgency, which is at levels not seen since the worst days of the war, the Obama administration is sending missiles and surveillance drones to the country.

The New York Times broke the story and reports that the move follows Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki’s request when he came to Washington last month.

Al-Maliki said Iraq needs help to fight al-Qaeda-backed militants who are gaining territory in Iraq and also in neighboring Syria.

Michael Gordon, the New York Times reporter who co-wrote the story, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the U.S.’s involvement in Iraq.

