Deer Wanders Into Pa. Sporting Goods Store

Published December 27, 2013 at 6:41 AM EST

DON GONYEA, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Don Gonyea.

Sporting goods stores carry gear for hunters but they don't usually supply the game. Yesterday though a deer wandered into Dick's Sporting Goods in Spring Township, Pennsylvania, the hapless creature promptly slipped on the floor. The customers, evidently still in the Christmas spirit, escorted the animal out the door. But it's still hunting season, the deer may not be out of the woods yet. Is this a "Farside" cartoon?

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

