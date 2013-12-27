Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

2013: A Look Back At The Year In Tech

Published December 27, 2013 at 1:50 PM EST
A developer, Loic Le Meu selected for Google Glass explorer edition shows off his device. (Wikimedia Commons)
A developer, Loic Le Meu selected for Google Glass explorer edition shows off his device. (Wikimedia Commons)

This year started with high expectations for Google Glass and other wearable technology, but even by the end of the year those devices haven’t really reached the mainstream.

Companies like Samsung and Snapchat saw great success, while others had a few flops.

NPR technology correspondent Steve Henn joinsHere & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to look at the year in technology.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.