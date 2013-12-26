Bringing The World Home To You

Officials Call For Delay In Thailand Election Following Violence

Published December 26, 2013 at 1:20 PM EST

Thailand’s election commission is calling for upcoming elections to be delayed after street battles between security forces and protesters resulted in the death of a police officer and injured nearly 100 people.

Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra wants the Feb. 2 elections to take place as scheduled, believing she can win and renew her mandate. The street violence adds pressure to take a tougher line against the protesters, risking more chaos and possible intervention by the army.

BBC reporter Jonathan Head joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the anti-government demonstrations in Thailand.


Associated Press contributed to reporting for this article.

  • Jonathan Head, Southeast Asia correspondent for the BBC. He tweets @pakhead.

Thai buddhist monk wears a face mask after police gas as violence broke out at a protest against upcoming elections. (AFP/Getty Images)
/
/
