Honest Taxi Driver Named Cabbie Of The Year

Published December 26, 2013 at 7:19 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Yesterday, we told you about a Las Vegas cab driver who found 300,000 bucks in the back seat. He gave the cash to his dispatcher, and it was returned to the passenger who left it. Now Gerardo Gamboa has been named Cabbie of the Year by his company.

He'll get a $1,000 prize and dinner for two at a swanky restaurant. The grateful passenger has also promised a reward. He's a poker player, but leaving 300 grand in a taxi and getting it back, that is beating some long odds. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition