Toys Abound, Batteries Needed

If there are Hot Wheels, Furby Booms, or Lionel train sets under the tree this year, you have probably stocked up on batteries to power them.

Americans buy – and throw out – billions of batteries each year.

Philip E. Ross of IEEE Spectrum joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to explain the difference between AA and AAA batteries, and advises when to use rechargeable batteries.

Guest

Philip E. Ross, senior editor for IEEE Spectrum Magazine.

